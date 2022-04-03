SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Local and state politicians were quick to react to the mass shooting that left at least six people dead in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. near 10th and K streets and left at least 10 other people hurt. Numerous blocks remain taped off as Sacramento police investigate.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was monitoring the situation:

We once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. We will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation. pic.twitter.com/uMbm0sK1gc — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 3, 2022

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy,” Newsom wrote.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage,” Newsom added.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg also expressed his shock and sadness over the shooting in a tweet.

“The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident,” Steinberg wrote. “Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her.”

US House Representatives Ami Bera and John Garamendi also released statements.

“This is terrible tragedy for the entire Sacramento community. As we await for more information from officials, my thoughts are with all the victims, their families, and our brave first responders. My team and I will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Rep. Bera tweeted.

“I am praying for the victims of last night’s shooting in Sacramento. Yet again our communities are reeling from a senseless act of violence. As we care for the families whose loved ones were injured or killed we must renew our efforts to act — to prevent future tragedies,” Rep. Garamendi tweeted.