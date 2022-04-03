SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Attorney General Bonta issued a statement regarding the mass shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Sacramento.
“My heart aches for the families devastated by this morning’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. As the investigation continues, my office is closely monitoring and has reached out to the Sacramento Police Department to offer assistance with this investigation. I also urge the public to report any tips or provide evidence about this incident to the Sacramento Police Department.
Enough is enough. The sickening gun violence plaguing our communities must end. There have been about as many mass shootings in America as days so far in 2022. My office continues our work to get illegal guns off our streets, hold those responsible for gun violence accountable, and push for — and defend in court — commonsense gun laws. This work is urgent. We must act now.”