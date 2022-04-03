SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Negotiations have finally come to an end and the teacher’s strike is over with schools opening back up and classes starting up again Monday, said the District.
The district released a statement regarding the decision:
“We are so happy and grateful to share that we have reached agreements with our labor partners and SEIU and SCTA have suspended their labor strike. Schools will reopen for our students on Monday, April 4. School bus transportation schedules will also resume as usual. We encourage all families to send students back to school tomorrow.”