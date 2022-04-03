Memorial Held At Cesar Chavez Park For Shooting VictimsA memorial was held this evening at Cesar Chavez Park for the victims of the shooting. CBS13 spoke with the father of one of the victims.

2 hours ago

Kings Game Still On Despite Mass Shooting DowntownDespite the senseless tragedy that took place downtown, the Kings game tonight is still on and many are still planning to come down.

3 hours ago

Families Band Together In The Wake Of TragedyAfter the senseless mass shooting that took place in downtown Sacramento Sunday morning, families are coming together to remember victims and share in the grieving process.

3 hours ago

New Information: Shooting Found To Be Drive-By Shooting FormatInvestigators now believe that the shooting happened in a drive-by shooting format; however, no suspects have been identified yet.

4 hours ago

Sacramento Mass Shooting: Upload Evidence By Scanning Sac PD QR CodeA QR code has been released, also available on the CBS Sacramento website, that allows for anyone with photos or videos of the incident to upload them to help out with the ongoing investigation.

5 hours ago