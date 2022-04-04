SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As cleanup got underway after Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, residents in the area were still reeling from the chaos.

Cell phone video shows the gunfire that erupted at around 2 a.m. at 10th and K streets.

“That was senseless and ridiculous,” Tammi Lavette Naylor said. “People were just starting to get back out and have a life again and then you gotta deal with this.”

Tammi works in the area of 12th and K.

“So we got an email from our management saying that it was OK to park, that we would have some problems but that it was basically safe to come into work today,” she told CBS13.

She appreciated the notice because it’s been a rough few years.

“With all the protesting, every other week in our building they would board up windows and doors and even the garage, and there were protesters, so we couldn’t even get in logistically,” Tammi said.

Michael Ault with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership says, while the first concern is for the victims, the mass shooting happened at a time when the area was trending up.

“We just opened the three-quarter of a billion dollar convention center,” he said. “We’ve got new hotels that have opened.”

He says it’s personal.

“We care about this district, many of these are small business owners,” Ault said. “Many are families that owned businesses and property down here, and we want to let them know this is a safe place.”

That’s why they are partnering with the city and police.

“We’ve got additional security that’s going to be starting, frankly, later on this month working with law enforcement on security cameras and additional maintenance,” Ault said. “We’re excited about the summer. We’ve got a lot of new activations and concerts and farmers markets.”

But others working downtown at night say more needs to be done when it comes to crowd control to feel safe because this type of violence isn’t only killing people — it’s killing business.

“Downtown is already a ghost town, especially K Street. This is going to make it even worse.”

On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six people killed in the shooting: 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade, and 29-year-old Devazia Turner.