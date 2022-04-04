SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police were still searching for answers nearly 48 hours after the worst mass shooting in Sacramento history.

Police say they have lots of evidence they are working with — more than 100 cell phone videos and pictures, and they are also looking at surveillance video.

They say they still don’t have a motive.

Dandrae Martin, 26, is now under arrest in connection to the shooting, facing charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm. He is not facing a homicide charge.

Police confirm they do believe he is one of several shooters.

“So we believe that Mister Martin was one of the shooters in this incident,” Sgt. Zach Eaton said. “As far as his exact role, the investigators are still working into where he fits into the actual shooting.”

At least 100 shell casings were found from various weapons.

Of the eighteen people hit, six of them died. The deceased range in age from 21 to 57.

Investigators say they don’t know if the attack was targeted or if there was an exchange of gunfire or if the attack was gang-related.

Candlelight memorials and buildings with boarded-up bullet holes are now part of the downtown scene. For Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the shock has turned to anger.

“Thoughts and prayers are not enough,” Steinberg said at a memorial Monday evening. “It’s not enough!”

A Sacramento police observation device captured some of the shooting scene. Police say they have not released that video publicly because they fear it could compromise their investigation.