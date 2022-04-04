CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner.

They are:

  • Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old woman.
  • Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman.
  • Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old man.
  • Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old woman.
  • Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old man.
  • De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old man.
All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after bars in the area of 10th and K streets were getting out for the night.

Several videos posted to social media paint a chaotic picture of gunfire ringing out and people running through the streets. First responders could be seen performing CPR on victims in some of the videos.

A total of 12 other people were also hurt in the shooting. Sacramento police say the other victims have varying degrees of injuries.

No suspect information has been released.