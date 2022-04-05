RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Sacramento Metro Fire is on the scene of a vehicle crash into a Rancho Cordova home.
Around 4:40 a.m., emergency services responded to a call about a car crashing into a home at 9947 Old Placerville Rd.
Metro Fire onscene of a vehicle into a house on Old Placerville Rd in Rancho Cordova. Fortunately no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/zgR5qzW9rF
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 5, 2022
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.