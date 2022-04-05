CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Sacramento Metro Fire is on the scene of a vehicle crash into a Rancho Cordova home.

Around 4:40 a.m., emergency services responded to a call about a car crashing into a home at 9947 Old Placerville Rd.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.