CBS13 Investigates: California Outpaces Every Other State In Mass ShootingsThere is an understandable impulse in the aftermath of a mass shooting to look for ways the tragedy could have been avoided. Many suggest legislative fixes, and California already has the strictest gun laws in the nation. So what's the impact on mass shootings and what new laws are being proposed? CBS13 investigative reporter Julie Watts is getting answers.

