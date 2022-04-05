SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – The Sacramento Police have arrested a second suspect a few days after Sunday’s mass shooting.

Police located 27-year-old Smiley Martin at the scene with serious wounds from gunfire and took him to a hospital for treatment. According to the news release, he was quickly identified as a person of interest and remains under the supervision of an officer at the hospital.

The news release goes on to say that once Martin’s treatment is complete he will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

Smiley Martin is the brother of Dandre Martin, the first suspect that was arrested in connection to the mass shooting.

Original Story:

One person has now been arrested after three men and three women were killed 12 others were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Sacramento.

Dandrae Martin, 26, has been arrested on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession.

Police say detectives and SWAT have served search warrants at three residences in the area as part of the shooting investigation. During those searches, police say at least one handgun was recovered.

Investigators have received over 100 photos and videos through the online portal that was set up after the shooting, police say. Detectives are now reviewing the evidence to determine charges.

It’s unclear how many other suspects are being sought. No description of the suspects has been released; however, according to multiple sources, the shooting happened in a drive-by shooting format. It’s unclear from police whether the suspects remained in a moving vehicle while they fired their firearms or if they jumped out of a vehicle before firing their weapons.

Gunfire broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday at 10th and K streets, just as bars in the area were closing for the night. Police responded to reports and sounds of gunfire and found a large group of people who had been hurt in the shooting. Six of those shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while 12 other people suffered varying degrees of injuries. Several ambulances were called to the scene.

According to a public information officer with the UC Davis Medical Center, two patients wounded in the shooting have been discharged and they have two remaining in their care.

A vigil was held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cesar Chavez Park at the corner of 7th and K Streets to honor and remember the victims of the shooting.

And another memorial was held Monday night just blocks away from where the shooting happened.

Chilling video captured by people at the scene showed a brawl involving several people outside of a club. Moments later, a barrage of gunfire could be heard along with screams and yelling as people run for cover.

About eight square blocks of downtown Sacramento became cordoned off while police investigated the scene which included a field of evidence scattered over a large area, which you could see by markers laid out on the pavement.

#Breaking #SacramentoMassShooting lots of evidence markers can be seen on the sidewalk on 10th Street between K and J. pic.twitter.com/OXiWW1FNjp — stevelarge (@largesteven) April 3, 2022

Some windows of the Citizen Hotel had been hit by stray bullets.

As of Sunday evening, the bodies of some victims remained in the area in order to carry out what police say is a thorough investigation.

The exact events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation, but at a press conference Sunday afternoon, police acknowledged the brawl just before the incident.

“We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shooting and we have confirmed there are multiple shooters,” said Sacramento Police Department Chief Kathy Lester.

Chief Lester @SacPolice – 18 people shot, 6 people died including 3 men and 3 women. A large fight took place prior to shooting and there are multiple shooters involved. @CBSSacramento — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) April 3, 2022

A gun, which had been reported stolen, was found nearby. Downtown surveillance video captured footage of gunfire, police say.

On Monday, a family assistance center opened at Cal Expo offering help to anyone impacted by the shooting. Support ranges from help making funeral arrangements to processing information from police and access to ongoing trauma counseling.

In a series of tweets, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg reacted to the shooting.

“Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident. Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her,” Steinberg wrote.

Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her. @SacPolice — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) April 3, 2022

On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six people killed in the shooting: 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade, and 29-year-old Devazia Turner.

melinda davis Melinda Davis SERGIO HARRIS Sergio Harris JOSH PIC 1 Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi devazia pic 1 Devazia Turner Johntaya pic 1 Johntaya Alexander yamile pic 1 Yamile Martinez-Andrade

Loaves and Fishes released a statement Monday on Davis, who was homeless, that read, in part:

“In the wake of the mass casualty shooting that shocked our community early Sunday morning, we have learned that one of the victims was a guest of Loaves and Fishes. Melinda used Maryhouse services off and on for sometime, this was a space she came to find respite from the trauma of living on the streets of our city.”

Turner’s father, Frank, spoke to CBS13 about the incident on Sunday almost immediately after learning of his son’s death.

“He’s a good guy,” said Turner.

“They didn’t tell me nothing. They just confirmed that he was the body over there. That’s it,” said Turner. “As I understand it, he walked out the club, he walked into s***t and he got shot.”

When asked what message Turner wanted to share, he said: “I’d tell these gentlemen: stay off the streets…quit playing these games…it’s gonna end their lives.”

Sacramento police are urging anyone who took video of the incident to send it to detectives to help with the investigation. A QR code has been tweeted by the police department to help easily send any video.

Sacramento Police Department Chief Lester said a stolen gun was found at the scene.

We are aware of a social media video that appears to show an altercation that preceded the shooting. We encourage any community members with related video to follow the link/QR code below to submit the video to SPD. https://t.co/bQBuBtDM8m pic.twitter.com/pPdrHVkKuX — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

As investigators pinpoint suspects behind Sunday’s mass shooting, the city is doubling down on its efforts to keep the area safe.

An $8.1 million plan includes physical infrastructure such as adding more lighting and cameras, but also targeting the root of gun violence. The mayor recently said the city council approved an additional $5.1 million to help youth programs.

Governor Newsom, who’s on vacation issued a statement about the shooting:

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy. “As it is early in this investigation, my Administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation. “What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage.”

On Sunday night, President Biden issued a statement about the shooting that read, in part:

“Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence. In a single act in Sacramento, six individuals left dead and at least a dozen more injured. Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible. “I want to thank the first responders in Sacramento, and all those across the United States, who act every day to save lives. We know these lives were not the only lives impacted by gun violence last night. And we equally mourn for those victims and families who do not make national headlines.

