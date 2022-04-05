MODESTO (CBS13) — Four people are under arrest after a Modesto-area gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says a Texaco gas station along Paradise Road was robbed by four masked and armed suspects around 1:40 a.m. Deputies say the suspects left in a dark-colored, lifted pickup truck.
A little while later, a deputy noticed a similar pickup near Chicago and Sutter avenues. Backup was called and a high-risk traffic stop was done.
Deputies were able to detain all four people who were inside the truck: Ernest Dubose, 21, Isiah Beard, 19, Sebastian Gutierrez, 19, and Antony Sandoval, 22.
All four have since been linked to the robbery and were arrested. Further, a gun used during the robbery was found to have been thrown out into a nearby drainage ditch. Authorities were able to vacuum out the water and retrieve the weapon – a "ghost" gun with an illegal extended magazine, the sheriff's office says.
Detectives are also looking into whether some other recent robberies in and around the Modesto area are possibly linked to the suspects.