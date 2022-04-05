SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State University has hired their new head basketball coach.
David Patrick will be leading the Hornets, Director of Athletics Mark Orr announced on Tuesday. He was most recently Oklahoma's associate head coach and has other college coaching stops in his career.
“After my first conversation with Mark Orr, I could feel his passion and energy for the potential he envisions for Sacramento State basketball, and his love for the city,” Patrick said in a statement.
Sac State highlighted Patrick's resume as a recruiter – noting how he has recruited 11 players who went onto play in the NBA.
“This program has all the characteristics to compete for Big Sky Conference championships. I’ve been around winning at every stop of my coaching journey, and that is the DNA I will instill in this program,” Patrick said in a statement.
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons gave Patrick a vote of confidence.
"When I went through the recruiting process, there was never a doubt that I wanted to be coached by him. He is more than a coach, he is family," Simmons said in a statement.
Patrick takes over for interim coach Brandon Laird, who led the Hornets to an 11-18 season.