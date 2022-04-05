First Alert Weather: Sacramento To Go From Major Heatwave To... Showers?Sacramento will get a little bit of nearly everything with weather over the next week. We have you covered on what to expect.

Deadly Sacramento Shooting Renews Gun Reform DebateThe deadly mass shooting in downtown Sacramento is reigniting calls for more gun control in California. The state already has some of the strictest restrictions, but gun rights advocates are blaming elected officials for not being tough on crime

Sacramento Shooting: Why Are Police Using A QR Code?For the first time since its creation, the QR code is being used by Sacramento Police Department. They're using these custom-made graphics to make it easy for people to share tips and information. In this case, the tips they're gathering are about the weekend shooting that left six peopled dead and 12 people injured.