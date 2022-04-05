SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A third arrest has now been made in connection to Sunday’s mass shooting that left 6 dead, but Sacramento police say this person is not facing charges directly related to the shootings.
Sacramento police say Daviyonne Dawson has been arrested and is facing charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.READ MORE: Search On For Missing Sacramento Boy, 10
Detectives say they were following up on information about a man reportedly seen carrying a gun in the immediate aftermath of the downtown Sacramento mass shooting. A handgun has since been recovered, but detectives do not believe the weapon was used in Sunday’s shooting.READ MORE: Sacramento Shooting Suspect Smiley Martin Had Been Granted Early Release
Dawson, 31, joins Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27, as the three people now facing charges after the shooting. Dandrae and Smiley, who are brothers, appear to have long rap sheets – with Smiley recently having been paroled.
Investigators have found more than 100 expended shell casings at the shooting scene along with a stolen handgun that had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic fire.MORE NEWS: 4 Arrested After Modesto-Area Gas Station Robbery; ‘Ghost’ Gun Recovered
