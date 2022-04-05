CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews battled a fire at a two-story residence in south Sacramento early Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said firefighters fully extinguished the blaze, which happened at a single-family home in the area of Lemon Hill Avenue and Emerald Creek Court.

Video released by the department shows firefighters attacking the flames from the ground level and the roof of the building.

The fire reportedly originated outside the home and made its way to the first floor and attic of the home. However, the cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.