2 People Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus RiverTwo people have been found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say.

50 minutes ago

1-On-1 With Sacramento Police Chief In Wake Of Mass ShootingMadisen Keavy sat down with Chief Kathy Lester to discuss some of the latest developments in the Sacramento shooting investigation.

1 hour ago

Evening Forecast - 4/6/22Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

1 hour ago

Tax The Rich, Save The Planet?The Clean Cars and Clean Air Act would impose a tax of 1.75% on Californians earning more than $2 million. Supporters say it’s needed to generate billions annually to combat the driving forces behind air pollution: transportation and wildfires.

1 hour ago

Community Pushes To Provide Assistance To Homeless Hero Who Saved Young Women During Sacramento ShootingThere was chaos during Sunday's shooting in Sacramento, but during those moments, there was also bravery – especially with one homeless man who saved a group of young women. Now, the community is hoping to return the favor.

1 hour ago