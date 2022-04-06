DAVIS (CBS13) – Another “micro” food hall will be opening in the Sacramento area, this time in Davis just steps away from the university campus.
Local Kitchens announced on Tuesday that they would be opening a new location at the Davis Commons shopping center. Like its other locations, the food hall will feature several popular eateries under one roof.
The restaurants announced so far for the Davis location include Nash and Proper, Oren's Hummus, The Melt, Señor Sisig, and Sushirrito.
It’s a concept conceived by former DoorDash employees and focuses on takeout. Customers can combine their orders from several different places into a single order.
The planned Davis Local Kitchens – which will be in the vacant spot previously occupied by Pluto's – will be the sixth location for the expanding concept. A location also opened in Roseville back in March.
No exact date has been given for when the Davis location will be opening, but Local Kitchens says they are aiming for Spring 2022.