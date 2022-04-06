Community Pushes To Provide Assistance To Homeless Hero Who Saved Young Women During Sacramento ShootingThere was chaos during Sunday's shooting in Sacramento, but during those moments, there was also bravery – especially with one homeless man who saved a group of young women. Now, the community is hoping to return the favor.

14 minutes ago

Community Pushes For Proper Burial For Homeless Sacramento Shooting VictimHomeless woman Melinda Davis was killed in the downtown Sacramento mass shooting on Sunday. Now, the community is pushing to get her a proper burial.

2 hours ago

Coalition Pushes California To Provide Funding For Crime Prevention Initiative, Prisoner Re-Entry ProgramsPreventing criminals from returning to the streets -- that’s the goal of a dozen agencies, victims' rights advocates and lawmakers in California.

3 hours ago

Third Suspect In Sacramento Shooting Appears In CourtSteve Large was outside the courthouse in Sacramento with the latest.

3 hours ago

Record Temperatures Possible This WeekFind out just how hot things are expected to get this week.

6 hours ago