SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives say their investigation into the downtown Sacramento mass shooting has revealed that at least five shooters fired guns during the incident.

The exchange of gunfire took place between at least two groups of men, Sacramento police said in a Wednesday release with updated information on the investigation.

Investigators are still trying to identify the shooters and weapons involved. Police note that the number of identified shooters could grow.

Police also note that, while they cannot elaborate on any gang affiliations of the suspects involved, investigators say “gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings.”

“This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well,” said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said in a statement. “The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community.”

So far, three people are facing charges in connection to the mass shooting. On Tuesday, police identified Smiley Martin as a suspect after they say he was found at the scene with serious injuries. Investigators say Smiley is the brother of the first suspect who was arrested, Dandrae Martin.

Detectives have said more than 100 expended shell casings were found at the shooting scene in downtown Sacramento, along with a stolen handgun. The gun had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic fire, police say.

Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was also arrested after police say he was seen carrying a gun after the shooting. However, investigators noted that he was not facing charges directly related to the shootings.

Dandrae made his first court appearance on Tuesday. He has not entered a plea. Smiley remains under police supervision at the hospital, but once he’s released he’ll be charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg joined other elected officials in calling for more crime prevention programs across the state. They asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to invest more than $3 billion to expand crime prevention programs and provide immediate cash assistance to victims.

A total of six people have died, including a homeless woman who was caught in the crossfire, and another 12 were hurt in Sunday’s shooting. Another homeless man, Tim Langer, is being recognized for helping protect some people during the shooting.