SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, Sacramento police confirmed gang violence was at the center of Sunday morning’s mass shooting on K Street that left six peopled killed and 12 others hurt.

Investigators believe there are at least five shooters involved, and that number could grow.

Several questions remain surrounding the shooting, including whether the tragedy could have been avoided.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester spoke about a new video that shows police may have had contact with two of the suspects just hours before the gun battle.

A Live-streamed video obtained by CBS13 timestamped Saturday hours before the shooting appears to show the Martin brothers — Dandrae and Smiley — and Joshua Hoye-Lucceshi, one of six victims in the shooting. Smiley appears to be holding a gun.

A Sacramento police vehicle appears to drive by during the recording of the video. In a second clip, you can hear police on a loudspeaker:

“Have you guys seen a 10- or an 8-year-old walking around?”

Voices responded with “no.”

On Wednesday, we dug into what we saw and asked Lester if the department has reviewed the video.

“I know that we have that video,” she said. “Our investigative team and detectives are working on that, as well as numerous other videos that have been submitted.”

We also asked Lester if the department was aware of multiple 911 calls made on the group in the video hours before the shooting.

“We’re looking into that because of that video,” Chief Lester said. “That again is a piece of our investigation. As soon as we can provide more information, we’ll certainly share.”

We got answers. A patrol car was spotted at these apartments at the same time as the group of men we now know were involved in the worst mass shooting in the city’s history. They were near Traction Avenue looking for the aforementioned young boys.

The 911 call about the group came in just after 8:15 on Saturday night. The caller reported a disturbance and that they heard talks of a potential fight. When police responded at 10:10 Saturday night, they came across a different party — a group that was unrelated to the first.

This sparked questions of whether the Sacramento Police Department missed an opportunity to step in if the men in the video were, in fact, armed when they weren’t supposed to be.

“I think that there’s a bigger conversation to have about our entire justice system, and so I certainly think talking to the [district attorney] about the questions you posed is definitely worthwhile,” Chief Lester said. “But I can say that law enforcement in our state is really challenged. You know, there are a lot of laws on the books that support gun control. Certainly, there are things police can do, and there are also things our justice system just isn’t able to support anymore.”

Chief Lester said this was a traumatic experience for everyone from people at the scene to downtown workers and the community as a whole. She says the department has increased the number of officers in the area.