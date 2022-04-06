YOSEMITE (CBS13) — A jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of sexually assaulting and attempting to rape another man in a Yosemite National Park cabin, prosecutors announced.
Charles Porter, 31, a resident of Yosemite and Pamona, was convicted of charges of attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit abusive sexual contact, and assault by striking or wounding, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. His trial lasted three days.
On April 14, 2020, Porter, an Aramark employee, entered the cabin, which was in the employee housing area, while the victim was asleep and tried to sexually assault him. A struggle ensued between the two, and Porter then tried to penetrate the victim, prosecutors said.
Moments later, the victim was able to reach the door of the cab and yell for help. Nearby neighbors arrived to remove Porter from the victim’s cabin.
Porter will be sentenced on July 8 and faces life in prison and a $250,000 fine.