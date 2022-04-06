Sacramento City Council Votes To Put Homeless Initiative On November BallotFewer than four days after the mass shooting that's rocked the city, the Sacramento City Council held a hastily-called special meeting as a group of fed-up neighbors push for a ballot initiative to get homeless people off the streets. We're getting answers on why this unusual meeting was held and why some councilmembers are questioning the timing.

Why Was Sacramento Shooting Suspect Previously Released Early From Prison?Smiley Martin was previously sentenced to 10 years for assaulting his girlfriend, but he was released early this February after serving just 5.5 years.

CBS13 PM News Update - 4/6/22The latest headlines.

2 People Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus RiverTwo people have been found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say.

1-On-1 With Sacramento Police Chief In Wake Of Mass ShootingMadisen Keavy sat down with Chief Kathy Lester to discuss some of the latest developments in the Sacramento shooting investigation.

