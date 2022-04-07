LINDA (CBS13) — A 60-year-old man was arrested after a person was shot dead outside of an apartment complex in Linda, authorities said Thursday.
Laurence Lang from Linda was located driving at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and taken into custody. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail on $1-million bail and faces charges related to the homicide.
The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said several 911 callers reported a shooting more than four hours earlier at around 6 p.m. from Country Club Court.
The victim — identified as Linda resident Robert Landstra, 43 — was shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene.
Several residents and witnesses in the area were able to identify Lang as the shooter due to him being a known figure to many in the neighborhood, authorities said. A description of Lang and his vehicle were given to investigators.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.