YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A truck that was transporting heavy equipment caused a fire in Yuba County on Thursday after it clipped some power lines.
The incident happened on Marysville Road in the Dobbins area.
Cal Fire NEU crews responded to the scene and found that a truck had broken several poles and pulled down communication and power lines.
Firefighters went to work quickly on the small grass fire that had started and contained the flames before they could get out of hand.
PG&E and AT&T crews are now at the scene to restore power and communication lines.