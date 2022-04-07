Pelicans Beat Kings 123-109, Clinch Play-In Spot In WestIt was Sacramento's final home game of the season. The Kings, who were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season, trailed by three at halftime but couldn’t keep up when the Pelicans went on a shooting streak in the second half.

Sacramento River Cats Welcome Fans To Sutter Health Park For Opening Day VictoryOpening day for the Sacramento River Cats brought fans and players back together and maskless for the first time in two years as the hometown team took the field to finally defend their 2019 National Championship.

David Patrick, Oklahoma’s Assistant Head Coach, Hired To Lead Sac State Hornets BasketballSacramento State University has hired their new head basketball coach.

Sacramento Kings' Playoff Drought Extended To 16 Seasons After 109-90 Loss Against WarriorsHarrison Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who were eliminated from playoff contention for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season.