CBS13 News AM News Update - 4/7/22The latest headlines.

2 hours ago

Thursday Weather Forecast - April 7, 2022Find out how hot things are expected to get on Thursday and into the weekend.

2 hours ago

Early Release Of Sacramento Shooting Suspect Raises More QuestionsAnother major question surrounds Sunday's tragic shooting in Sacramento: Why was one of the suspects previously released from prison early? Early release is not a new concept, but it is one getting more attention on the impacts it has on the community. After Sunday's shooting, questions are being raised on if the system failed and what laws need to change to prevent it from happening again.

10 hours ago

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester Talks Mass Shooting, New VideoSeveral questions remain surrounding Sunday's mass shooting, including whether the tragedy could have been avoided. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester spoke about a new video that shows police may have had contact with two of the suspects just hours before the gun battle.

10 hours ago

Grandmother On Mission To Help Gun Violence VictimsTheresa Wallace showed us one of her most prized possessions — it came from her most devastating memory. Her grandson's dreadlock is all she has left after he was gunned down in Sacramento five years ago.

11 hours ago