SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento teachers officially have a new contract with the district.
The Sacramento City Teachers Association ratified the contract on Thursday, with 98 percent of the union voting in favor of the new agreement.
Teachers and staff went on strike in March after talks over a new deal fell apart.
"We took a principled stand that every student deserves to have a teacher in the classroom," SCTA President David Fisher said in a statement.
The strike lasted for over a week but ended on Sunday when the unions and Sacramento City Unified School District reached a tentative agreement.
In the contract ratified on Thursday, workers will be getting a 4 percent salary increase and a 3 percent one-time stipend for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Workers will also be getting one-time payments of $1,250 for the current school year.
Substitutes who filled in for absent teachers this year will also be getting a 25 percent rate increase. Substitutes who test positive or show symptoms of COVID-19 will also get 14 more sick days.