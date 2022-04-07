CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Fourth of July, South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — South Lake Tahoe’s Fourth of July parade is coming back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials announced the return of the event on Thursday.

READ MORE: Contraband Detection Dogs Find Loaded Weapon In Modesto High Student’s Backpack

This year’s theme will be “Tahoe Strong, A Salute To Our Heroes.” Businesses, sports clubs, and other residents are urged to enter the parade – with some trophies being awarded in some categories.

READ MORE: Person Dies After Being Struck By Several Vehicles On I-5 In Sacramento

The Best Float, Best Walking Entry, Best Youth Entry, Best Decorated Vehicle, and a History & Heritage Award are up for trophies.

People looking to enter the parade have until June 10 to submit their entry.

MORE NEWS: Placer County Sheriff's Deputy Busts Multi-Victim Identity Theft Case

While South Lake Tahoe’s Fourth of July parade has been on hiatus, the city has celebrated with a smaller fireworks show.