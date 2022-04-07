SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — South Lake Tahoe’s Fourth of July parade is coming back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials announced the return of the event on Thursday.
This year's theme will be "Tahoe Strong, A Salute To Our Heroes." Businesses, sports clubs, and other residents are urged to enter the parade – with some trophies being awarded in some categories.
The Best Float, Best Walking Entry, Best Youth Entry, Best Decorated Vehicle, and a History & Heritage Award are up for trophies.
People looking to enter the parade have until June 10 to submit their entry.
While South Lake Tahoe’s Fourth of July parade has been on hiatus, the city has celebrated with a smaller fireworks show.