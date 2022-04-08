CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Sacramento

ROSEMONT (CBS13) – One person is dead after a truck and motorcycle collided on Friday morning.

Sacramento Metro Fire is on the scene at the intersection of Manlove and South Watt in Rosemont.

According to Metro Fire, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.