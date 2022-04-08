SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews were battling a large fire at a warehouse in the Upper Land Park area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Friday night.
The scene was along the 500 block of 1st Avenue.
Just after 9 p.m., the fire department said additional units were called to the scene.
Incident info: Large warehouse fire on the 500 block of 1st Avenue Second alarm requested. pic.twitter.com/0NW92PTmOJ
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 9, 2022
This is a developing story. More info to come.