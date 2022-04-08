SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fairytale Town, the Sacramento children’s nonprofit educational park is preparing to open a new amphitheater and story center, said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Twitter.
“Early literacy is critical. We are lucky to have a place like @FairytaleTown to teach and inspire the young people of @TheCityofSac,” said the mayor.
The new additions to the park will inspire “a new generation of Sacramentans [to] learn, grow and imagine.”
It is unclear when the new exhibits will be open to the public, but the construction is well on its way.