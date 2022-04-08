GALT (CBS13) — An arrest was made following a bank robbery in Galt Friday afternoon, police said.
According to the Galt Police Department, several reports of the robbery came in just after 1:45 p.m. from along Twin Cities Road.
The suspect — later identified as 18-year-old Elliot Thomas from Sacramento — was located a little more than four hours later and taken into custody. Galt police said they were able to identify Thomas thanks to witnesses of the robbery.
Officers located evidence from the robbery when they arrested Thomas.
Thomas was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges of robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and vehicle theft.