SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – According to Placer County Sheriffs, a man led deputies on a high-speed, hour-long chase that ended in Sacramento County.
On Apr. 3rd, at 11:23 p.m., a Placer County deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on South Auburn Street in Colfax. The car did not stop and drove away at a high rate of speed.
Police say during the chase, the driver hit speeds of 120 miles per hour, driving over double yellow lines into oncoming traffic.
The roughly hour-long pursuit ended in Sacramento County with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a tree and running away.
Through the use of the California Highway Patrol's Air 21 helicopter and a K-9 unit, the 33-year-old Thomas Reynolds was taken into custody.
After performing multiple searches, police found a methamphetamine pipe in his sock and screwdrivers, wrenches, and sockets in his backpack.
Deputies also fouds more methamphetamine pipes and a debit card that belonged to someone else.
Reynolds was arrested for for evading a peace officer, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer, and violating his parole conditions.