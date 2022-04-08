MODESTO (CBS13) — A Stockton woman was arrested after her two-year-old son went missing while she was making DoorDash deliveries in Modesto, authorities said Friday.
Alondra Rodriguez, 23, was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for child endangerment.
The boy was found in the middle of the road, seemingly abandoned, along Catalina Way at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, the Modesto Police Department said. Just before 11 p.m., Rodriguez, from near the Walmart in the area of Sisk Road and Plaza Parkway, called 911 to report her son missing, saying she had taken him with her on the deliveries and had not seen him since just before 9 p.m. She claimed he was in the backseat of her car on McHenry Avenue at that time.
The boy, who was determined to not have suffered any injuries, was transferred into the custody of Child Protective Services and the investigation remains ongoing.