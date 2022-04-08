SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All lanes are now open on northbound SR-99.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE in @SacCountyCA: ALL lanes OPEN on northbound State Route 99 @ 12th Avenue. #KnowBeforeYouGo @TheCityofSac @TotalTrafficSMF @SacCountyDot @SacRegion511 @SacFirePIO @CHPSouthSac @sacsheriff @metrofirepio @SacPolice pic.twitter.com/GrsQ4Uofxa
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 8, 2022
Original Story:
According to Caltrans District 3, multiple lanes are blocked because of a traffic collision.
The 4th (middle-right) and 5th (right) lanes on northbound SR-99 at 12th Avenue are blocked.
#TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨Traffic collision BLOCKING🚧 the #4 (middle-right) & #5 (right) lanes on northbound SR-99 @ 12th Ave. #KnowBeforeYouGo @TheCityofSac @TotalTrafficSMF @SacCountyDot @SacRegion511 @SacFirePIO @CHPSouthSac @sacsheriff @metrofirepio @SacPolice pic.twitter.com/aevReJzO5V
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 8, 2022
Caltrans has not given an estimated time of reopening.