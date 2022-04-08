CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Sacramento, SR-99.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – All lanes are now open on northbound SR-99.

Original Story:

According to Caltrans District 3, multiple lanes are blocked because of a traffic collision.

The 4th (middle-right) and 5th (right) lanes on northbound SR-99 at 12th Avenue are blocked.

Caltrans has not given an estimated time of reopening.