ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Roseville Police Department is on the scene investigating a solo vehicle collision at Sunrise Ave and Francis Drive.
Early Friday morning, Roseville police arrived on the scene of a vehicle collision involving one motorcycle and no other vehicle.
One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the road will be closed in both directions for several hours.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.