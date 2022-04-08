CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Roseville Police Department is on the scene investigating a solo vehicle collision at Sunrise Ave and Francis Drive.

Early Friday morning, Roseville police arrived on the scene of a vehicle collision involving one motorcycle and no other vehicle.

One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the road will be closed in both directions for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.