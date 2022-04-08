SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Schools in the Sacramento City Unified School District announced that mask requirements will be lifted when children return after spring break.
"Based on the vote in a special Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, students and staff will be able to return from Spring Break with the masking requirement lifted," said Sac City Unified.
However, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises that students continue to mask under the following circumstances:
- If your child is not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or not yet vaccinated.
- If your child is immunocompromised or at risk for severe COVID-19 illness.
- If members of your family are at risk for severe COVID-19 illness.
"It's still too soon to declare the pandemic is over, so please continue to practice the 'self, family, community' safety degrees as appropriate for your individual circumstances. Flexibility in stepping up and rolling back mitigation strategies has been essential in our response to the virus. This next phase will require that same flexibility. Learn more."
“The need for masking may come and go, like the need for a jacket in winter. Change can be hard for all of us and we may experience conflicting feelings about the easing of restrictions. It is crucial to talk to your student about respecting others’ choices when it comes to masking and other mitigation measures. Staff will also be encouraged to reinforce the importance of mutual respect,” wrote Sac City Unified.