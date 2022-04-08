CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – According to the Sacramento Police Department, there will be traffic delays in the area of 8th and K streets due to a Regional Transit train coming off of the tracks.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police are advising drivers to plan for alternate routes as they work to put the train back on its tracks and reopen the streets.

An estimated time of reopening was not given.