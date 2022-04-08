SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – According to the Sacramento Police Department, there will be traffic delays in the area of 8th and K streets due to a Regional Transit train coming off of the tracks.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: A Regional Transit train came off the track in the area of 8th St and K St. There will be traffic delays in the area, please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/LOVNuPcjOx
Police are advising drivers to plan for alternate routes as they work to put the train back on its tracks and reopen the streets.
An estimated time of reopening was not given.