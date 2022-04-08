LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Weather Service warned of weekend fire danger from Sacramento to Redding driven by strong winds, low humidity, and “a mosaic of dry fuels.”
The weather service's Friday afternoon tweet said a so-called "red flag warning" would be in effect from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The conditions may make it easier for fires to start and spread.
It follows a wave of hot, dry air that has gripped much of California for several days, with heat records broken or tied up and down the state on Thursday. But forecasters said the weekend would bring a significant drop in temperature for much of the state, setting the stage for possible rain.
Even the coastline baked under the sun. One of the new records was a high of 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius) at Long Beach on the south Los Angeles County coast, the National Weather Service said. The old record was 93 (33.8 Celsius) set in 1989.
Similar temperatures were expected through Friday in the Central Valley and Southern California while signs of the cool-down were expected in the San Francisco Bay Area, where temperatures were not expected to mirror Thursday's highs.
The ridge of high pressure responsible for the heatwave will weaken and move east during the weekend, forecasters said. Cooler air will arrive on Monday and Tuesday as an area of low pressure arrives along with possible rain and mountain snow.