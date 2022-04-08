TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Wednesday night, Tuolumne County Deputies arrested one for drug and firearm possession, said the Tuolumne County Sheriff.
Around 11:46 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies made a traffic stop on an SUV in the area of Seco Street in Jamestown.
Upon pulling the car over, the deputy was able to spot a gun in plain view inside the vehicle.
The two people in the car, 43-year-old Thomas Galano of Stockton, and the passenger, 44-year-old Shelley Wade of Stockton, were ordered out of the vehicle.
Deputies found “a loaded Sig Saur handgun, pepper spray, a pellet pistol, a bag containing just under 80 grams of methamphetamine packaged into several smaller bags, checks, a scale, and drug use paraphernalia.”
When deputies performed a record check on the firearm they found it had been reported lost out of San Joaquin County.
Wade admitted to being the one in possession of the firearm and so deputies arrested her and booked her "on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, felon, or addict in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of tear gas, possession of drug use paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant."
Deputies also arrested Galano and booked him “on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale and a misdemeanor warrant.”