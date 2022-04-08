WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A West Sacramento man was charged with first-degree murder in the April 5 death of a man at a city intersection, prosecutors said Friday.
Jeffrey Lee, 36, was arraigned Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges and allegations.
Lee will be held in jail on no bail pending a bail hearing that is set for April 19, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. After that, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of April 22.
On Tuesday afternoon, West Sacramento police and firefighters responded to a report of an injured man at an intersection. That man was later pronounced dead. Further details regarding the case have not been released.