SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new bill proposed in the California state assembly aims to shorten the workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours, requiring overtime pay on any work beyond that, said the Los Angeles Times.
The bill, AB 2932, would change the definition of the California workweek to four days instead of five in companies with 500 employees or more.
Authored by Assembly Members Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) and Evan Low (D-San Jose), the bill was inspired by the number of workers that quit their jobs during the pandemic.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 47 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021.
"We've had a five-day workweek since the Industrial Revolution," Garcia said, "but we've had a lot of progress in society, and we've had a lot of advancements. I think the pandemic right now allows us the opportunity to rethink things, to reimagine things."
Proponents of the bill cite studies that point to an increase in productivity and profits in countries and companies that have already implemented changes like these, such as Kickstarter and some companies in Iceland.
However, some say that the bill could also have adverse effects.
"The California Chamber of Commerce says the increase in labor costs would discourage job growth, especially with so many employers still trying to recover from the pandemic and facing higher prices for supplies," wrote MSN.
If the bill passes, over 2,000 employers would be affected in California.