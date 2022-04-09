CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Steamboat Slough Bridge on SR-160 was closed due to a boat fire, said Caltrans District 3.

Caltrans District 3 reported that this was just for precaution and the bridge itself is not damaged.

The fire involved a 70-foot boat, which caught fire and burned a dock and approximately 1 acre of vegetation on Highway 160.

Crews responded with an oil spill recovery trailer to protect the environment and wildlife from oil and fuel leakage.

The bridge is currently reopened.