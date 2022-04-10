SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Calls for change could be heard throughout downtown Sacramento Sunday as people shouted “Sacramento strong!” They’re making their voices heard to stop the violence. People who’ve lost their loved ones marched through the streets demanding change.

“The community has failed my daughter. Everybody is keeping their mouths shut like they don’t know,” said Jenifer Redmond.

Jenifer knows the painful impact of gun violence. She lost her daughter. 19-year-old Saraya was killed in September 2020 when a bullet came through her friend’s Natomas apartment. Her mom is now one of the dozens speaking up in downtown Sacramento, not far from last weekend’s mass shooting.

“I share my daughter’s story every day. It’s important that we share their stories, that we say our loved ones names because if we don’t people will forget that they existed and that they mattered,” said Jenifer.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other city leaders joined the crowd as activists are calling on them saying the community won’t be able to move forward without a long-term investment in youth and violence prevention.

“We’re not going to be able to change policy, we’re not going to be able to change direction. We’re not going to [be] able to get any investment in our youth without our public city officials. That’s just a fact,” said community activist Berry Accius.

Jenifer is not losing steam. While she fights for change in her daughter’s honor, she marches alongside many others who’ve suffered similar losses.

“It’s powerful. It makes sure we keep fighting because if you stop, they become forgotten,” said Jenifer. “It’s a reminder that we can’t stop. We have to make that change and that change has to start yesterday, a year ago, a lifetime ago.”

Many marching urge witnesses in all of the shootings to come forward and help investigators to get those responsible off the streets.