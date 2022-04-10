MODESTO (CBS13) — A fatal hit-and-run in Modesto Saturday night on Lakewood Avenue between Briggsmore and Orangeburg Avenues killed a cyclist, said the Modesto Police Department.
When officers arrived on the scene they found the injured cyclist, 62-year-old Kenneth Earl Hutt of Modesto, with major injuries.
First responders attempted life-saving measures, however, Hutt succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene.
The driver fled the scene at the time of the collision and is still sought.
"Witnesses stated there were possibly two vehicles involved in the collision with Mr. Hutt. The first vehicle is described as an older model Toyota pickup, red in color. The second is described as a mid-2000's white Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicles appear to have been traveling southbound on Lakewood Avenue when the collision occurred. Both pickups are described as turning eastbound onto Orangeburg following the collision. One or both of these vehicles could have substantial front-end damage including to the windshield," wrote the Modesto Police Department.
Officers are investigating the crime and seeking witnesses and surveillance camera footage to identify the suspects.