STOCKTON (CBS13) — A shooting that took place Saturday night injured two, said the Stockton Police Department.
When officers responded to a shooting Saturday night on Phelps Street they found two female victims, 24 and 17, who were involved in an altercation.
During the incident, two suspects fired multiple gunshots that struck one victim.
An additional male victim was injured by shrapnel during the incident.
The two injured victims were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Two Hispanic male adults are believed to be the suspects, however, they haven't been identified.