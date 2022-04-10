SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Piles of burnt rubble sit behind a chain-link fence. They’re the latest leftovers at the old California Shellfish Company, an abandoned property that’s now had its fair share of fires.

“We had people coming from the front of our business telling us there was smoke and we thought it was our business,” said Panama, a barber at nearby Blackmoon.

“We’re feeling the water coming down as well as the embers coming down from the sky. It was definitely close enough to feel all that,” said David Messier at nearby Smash Sacramento Rage Room.

It’s too close for comfort for nearby businesses and frustrating for firefighters who were caught in a dicey and unpredictable situation Friday night.

“These buildings are very dangerous,” said Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade.

Capt. Wade said firefighters had to take a defensive approach fearing a roof collapse. A fire earlier this year, in February, left a firefighter injured.

“Whether they’re intentional or accidental, they’re a problem for the firefighters and the surrounding community. I’m sure the people in this area are sick of seeing our response out to this area. This is the fourth time I can think of in the last year and a half, and it’s an issue,” said Capt. Wade.

Arson investigators have yet to make an arrest as the old warehouse complex continues causing new concerns.

“Not getting the situation taken care of, it’s definitely been an issue for us consistently. Of course, we’re tired of seeing that, you know?” said Messier.

“It’s right behind us so I would say so. It’s a little concerning,” said Panama.

While arson investigators have yet to arrest anyone involved in the fires, crews have torn down multiple warehouses that have caught fire and fenced off the complex in an attempt to keep people out.