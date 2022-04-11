SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in Natomas over the weekend.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Amelia Earhart Avenue.
Family and friends have identified one of the victims as Giovanny Rosario, or “DJ Gio” – a well-known entertainer in the Sacramento area.
Posts on social media show Rosario played a set as recently as Saturday night.
"It was just crazy to see two men dead on the street," said neighbor Noel Riggs.
Investigators have not released any details on a suspect or motive.
The Natomas shooting came exactly one week after a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that left six dead and many others hurt.
Community activists joined victims of gun violence for a march against violence on Sunday in a show of solidarity and push for change.
"When you talk about Natomas having a double homicide, when you talk about Elk Grove having a homicide, when you talk about downtown having that heinous mass shooting, it is not hiding from any of us," said community activist Berry Accius. "We have to face it."
Activists are urging city leaders for a long-term investment in youth and violence prevention.