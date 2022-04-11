CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Downtown Sacramento, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a downtown Sacramento recycling facility on Monday.

The scene is in the Sims Metal recycling yard along the 100 block of 12th Street.

Sacramento Fire Department crews are responding to scene and are setting up to attack the flames.

No injuries have been reported, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.