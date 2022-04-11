SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a downtown Sacramento recycling facility on Monday.
The scene is in the Sims Metal recycling yard along the 100 block of 12th Street.
Incident info: Scrap metal pile fire in the yard of Sims Metal recycling on the 100 Block of 12th Street. No injuries reported. Firefighters are setting up for fire attack. pic.twitter.com/hOdnHmwLeB
Sacramento Fire Department crews are responding to scene and are setting up to attack the flames.
No injuries have been reported, firefighters say.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.