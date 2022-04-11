SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was left with non-life-threatening wounds after an early Monday morning shooting.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, at roughly 5:39 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5300 block of Hackberry Lane. When they arrived, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.
The victim told deputies that a vehicle stopped in the road, shot at him, then drove away from the scene.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and took him to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.