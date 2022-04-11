SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Faith leaders of all religions are coming together to take a stand against violence. They held a prayer vigil Monday in Sacramento to hold themselves and the city accountable to create change.

Leaders met at Allen Chapel AME church Monday to discuss solutions to gun violence in the community.

“We as a faith community need to do more. We need to lobby our elected officials, provide more jobs, we need to support programs,” one speaker said.

The Sacramento Area Congregations Together (ACT), an inter-faith organization, is working with clergy throughout the city after back-to-back weekends of shootings in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Natomas.

“Their voice is very unique, and it really sets a moral compass for our region so that all the policies that are implemented in Sacramento city, the county, in any instruction is done for a place for restoration,” explained Gabby Trejo, executive director of Sacramento ACT.

Sister Pat Roundtreerivers is relaunching weekly prayer walks in Del Paso Heights around the Grant campus to engage with students.

“I think we need to focus on ideas, resources, workshops to help these young people see their worth,” she said.

Roundtreerivers explained that the message of the walks is important for the youth to see.

“Your community cares about you. We love you. We want you to stay safe and lay your guns down,” she said.

“Me, myself, I never wanted a gun until I had a gun pulled on me on three separate occasions,” explained Julius Thibodaux- Hasan.

After serving time several years in prison himself, Thibodaux-Hasan said he believes sustainable change means long-term funding from the city, training programs and better job opportunities. He also believes surrounding youth with love and pouring into them to let them know you believe in them is equally as important.

“I believe we have to look at these things as pillars in our community just like law enforcement. They are a necessity,” he said.

Faith leaders explained that this is just the beginning. They also met with Sacramento Mayor Derrell Steinberg to discuss solutions Monday to work toward long-term fixes.

“Until we show them what hope really is we are going to find ourselves in this problem,” another speaker said.

A Prayer and Peace Walk is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday at 3805 Clay Street in Del Paso Heights. The neighborhood wellness event will offer free BBQ, clothes, COVID at-home tests and other helpful resources.