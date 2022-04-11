NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A deadly crash has Highway 49 blocked in Nevada County on Monday afternoon.
The scene is along Highway 49, between Alta Sierra and La Barr Meadows.READ MORE: Crews Responding To Scrap Metal Yard Fire In Downtown Sacramento
Exactly what led up to the crash – which happened just after 1 p.m. – is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirms at least one person has died.READ MORE: 28 Cars Towed After Operation Against Sideshows In Sacramento On Sunday
Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows Drive is closed, officers say. It’s unclear how long the closure will be in effect.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Kings Part With Alvin Gentry; Search Now On For 12th Coach Since Rick Adelman
Southbound drivers are being diverted off at McKnight Way. Drivers are being urged to used Highway 174, Dog Bar Road or McCourtney Road as an alternate route.