SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People living at a homeless encampment at the corner of Howe Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard in Sacramento are being forced out for repair work.
The city says more than two dozen people have been living at the property for the past several months.
The repair work is part of a plan to sell the property, officials say.
City officials say the Department of Community Response has visited the encampment about 60 times to let people know about the change as well as the services available to them.